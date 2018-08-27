× Dairy Queen offers free small Blizzard treats on Labor Day with an app download

MILWAUKEE — Dairy Queen is offering a free small Blizzard treat on Labor Day for customers who download Dairy Queen’s new mobile app.

According to a news release, on Labor Day, Dairy Queen will bring back the seasonal Pumpkin Pie Blizzard — a fan favorite. It features pumpkin pie pieces, hand blended with vanilla soft serve, whipped topping and a touch of nutmeg.

Also available starting on Labor Day, Dairy Queen customers can enjoy a $4 “Burger & Blizzard limited time only deal,” with a choice of a cheeseburger or KC BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger to pair with their choice of a mini Blizzard treat.

Through the Dairy Queen app, customers will receive weekly exclusive deals on treats, food and beverages, redeemable at participating restaurants in the U.S., excluding Texas and Canada.

CLICK HERE to get the app. Labor Day is Monday, Sept. 3.