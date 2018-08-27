Family of Vogel Park homicide victim begs for justice: ‘Will not rest until somebody is in custody’

MILWAUKEE — The family of Jerry Kirkwood, Jr. gathered Monday, Aug. 27 to make a public plea for peace after the 32-year-old man was shot and killed at Vogel Park near 87th and Lancaster in Milwaukee late Saturday, Aug. 25.

It was Milwaukee’s 18th homicide in August.

“I will not rest until somebody is in custody. If it was your family, you would want somebody to step up. It’s not about having the courage to come forward. Have the heart,” said Desmond Brown, Kirkwood’s brother.

Police said around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officers and deputies responded to the shooting at the park. CPR was initiated, but life-saving efforts were unsuccessful. Family identified the victim as Kirkwood, who went by the nickname “Cash.”

“If anyone know anything, I don’t care if it’s a tag number. I don’t care if it’s the color of a vehicle — come forward,” said Brown.

Kirkwood’s family said he was a car enthusiast who loved his seven children and enjoyed cooking for people in the neighborhood.

“Back in my day, we fought hand to hand on the basketball court. Now it’s about gunplay,” said Tony Anderson, Kirkwood’s father.

Anderson said his hope is that Milwaukee residents will unite in the fight against gun violence.

“One step at a time, where everybody gets involved,” said Anderson.

They also sent an open invitation to city leaders, asking they join the family during a balloon release on Tuesday.

“Mayor Barrett come down. Because I hear everyone talking about community come down,” said Anderson.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact police.