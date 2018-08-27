× Heavy rain prompts 2 MMSD ‘sewer overflows, to reduce the risk of basement backups’

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) initiated two dumps into rivers Monday, Aug. 27 after strong to severe storms brought heavy rain beginning Sunday.

According to MMSD’s website, there was one “combined sewer overflow” around 1 a.m. “to reduce the risk of basement backups,” and a separate dump at Green Tree and the Milwaukee River in River Hills.

As of 7 p.m. Monday, the “Deep Tunnel” was 68 percent full. The maximum capacity is 432 million gallons. The “Northwest Side Deep Tunnel” was 42 percent full, with a maximum capacity of 89 million gallons.