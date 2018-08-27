‘I told them to stop:’ 6-year-old assaulted after he says he stood up to kids bullying his friend

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A 6-year-old boy was assaulted after he says he stood up to a group of kids bullying his friend. He was seriously injured, and had to have surgery to repair a laceration in his eye.

Carter and his mother, Dana, emerged from the hospital Friday, Aug. 24 after a morning surgery to sew his eye back together. He was upset and exhausted, as was his mom.

“It’s been hell. I haven’t slept. I haven’t ate. I can’t do anything. It’s like, I can’t even leave his side,” said Dana English.

Carter said he was attacked by a group of kids in his Olympia, Washington apartment complex on Wednesday, Aug. 22, when he confronted them for bullying his friend.

“They were just bullying him, like beating him up. I told them to stop, and then they did it to me — bullied me,” said Carter.

They beat Carter with rocks and sticks, and rubbed sawdust in his eyes. He ended up with a broken arm, and cuts and bruises across his face and head.

“They pulled rocks and pieces of debris out of his eye,” said English.

Police are investigating. They found the 5-year-old who they say started this, and they’re planning to get social services involved.

“It’s heartbreaking and disgusting and it makes me wonder what they’re going through in their everyday life,” said English.

Carter may need surgery on his arm — and said he’s afraid this might happen again.

“Yeah, Mommy is too,” said Carter.

“I really don’t know what I’m hoping for other than for people to know that this is not acceptable. And bullying is not okay. There’s no reason to bully someone ever,” said English.