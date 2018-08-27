× Man accused of firing at Wauwatosa officers after chase ended in Milwaukee pleads guilty

WAUWATOSA — A Milwaukee man accused of firing a gun at Wauwatosa police officers after a chase ended near the intersection of 85th and Concordia in January has reached a plea deal in the case against him.

Shavell Ball, 24, of Milwaukee, on Monday, Aug. 27 pleaded guilty to two charges — one count of attempted first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and one count of first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.

He will be sentenced on Oct. 5.

According to the criminal complaint, shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 9, a Wauwatosa officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on 92nd Street between Hampton and Capitol on a white 2015 Subaru Outback reported stolen.

The driver of the Subaru, later identified as Ball, disregarded the officer and accelerated away.

The complaint indicates the officer pursued the vehicle, which exceeded speeds of 70 miles-per-hour on city streets, until stop sticks were deployed near 92nd Street and Hope Avenue. After that, the Subaru’s speed decreased, but Ball continued to operate the vehicle despite being pursued by several marked squad cars.

According to the complaint, Ball drove through at least one red light and at least eight stop signs before making a left turn from Concordia Avenue onto 85th Street to head northbound.

At that point, an officer drove his squad around the left side of the Subaru and pulled in front of it in an attempt to box it in. The Subaru veered left and then struck the rear of the officer’s squad before coming to a stop near 85th and Concordia in Milwaukee.

“Immediately upon stopping, the driver exited the car and immediately began shooting at our officers,” Wauwatosa Police Captain Brian Zalewski said. “The suspect fired multiple rounds in the direction of our officers, striking one of our squad cars.”

Police said the officers fired back, hitting Ball. A 19-year-old female passenger was also wounded. Police said they’re not sure whose bullet hit her. Both were treated and released into police custody.

