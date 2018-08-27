× National Weather Service: No evidence of tornado in Jackson

OZAUKEE COUNTY — The National Weather Service wrapped up their survey in Jackson Monday, Aug. 27 after Sunday night’s storms and saw no evidence of a tornado.

Our FOX6 Weather Experts say damages were likely caused by 70mph thunderstorm wind gusts.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Ozaukee and Washington counties until 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26 -- but it was canceled early. The storm left damage in its wake in Jackson in Washington County.

