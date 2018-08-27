‘Never thought this day would come:’ Informant helps police make arrest 5 years after fatal shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee man is facing charges five years after a fatal shooting.

Demetrius Pugh, 39, faces one count of first degree reckless homicide, as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of armed robbery as party to a crime. FOX6's cameras caught him lashing out at a detective on the stand in court.

"Why you sitting up there lying, man? You know you lying!" said Pugh.

Gena Clark-McKnight, Jerry Davis Jr.'s mother, said it feels like a lifetime coming.

"Nefarious, psychopath piece of (expletive) -- that's what he is," said Clark-McKnight.

The 19-year-old was shot and killed in November of 2013.

"He wasn't a violent person. He loved his family, his friends. He always trusted people. That was his downfall -- trust," said Clark-McKnight.

Two mothers after Davis' death, FOX6 met Clark-McKnight on a snowy street corner, where she announced a self-funded reward and billboard campaign to find the killer, and justice for Jerry.

"I never thought this day would come. I thought I probably would be dead -- of a broken heart," said Clark-McKnight.

A break in the case came when prosecutors say an informant allegedly told police Pugh confessed to shooting Davis, taking ecstasy pills, a cellphone and a Gucci belt from him. Making matters worse, the man Clark-McKnight was desperate to find years ago, was someone Davis grew up with and trusted.

"Demetrius is my ex-boyfriend. I met him when Jerry was 7 years old. I wish I had never known him," said Clark-McKnight.

Now one step closer to the justice she searched for, Clark-McKnight said she still feels a deep loss in her heart every day.

"He had a great personality. He was the life of a party. Everyone loved to be around Jerry," said Clark-McKnight.

Davis' girlfriend was pregnant when he was killed. His daughter, now 4 years old, will never know her father.

Pugh's bond was set at $75,000 on Monday, Aug. 27, and a jury trial is set to begin in late November.

43.073455 -87.976088