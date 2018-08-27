Woman’s pit stop in Port Washington en route to college nearly cost her everything; ruined by flood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT WASHINGTON -- More than nine inches of rain fell in Port Washington as storms moved through beginning Sunday, Aug. 26, and it led to severe flash flooding. Residents of the Lighthouse Condominiums woke up to a muddy mess on Monday morning.

Bill Martens moved in to be near the lake -- not in one.

"You can't get out, so there is not much you can do. You just gotta wait through it," said Martens.

Severe storms flooded his Port Washington neighborhood. Feet of water, mud and debris washed through his parking lot and into his garage -- destroying everything in its path.

"In the parking garage, you probably got 20 cars flooded at least," said Martens.

Alphia Korpela stopped to visit her grandmother on her way to college -- a pit stop that nearly cost her everything she owns.

"All my clothes. My school books. My office supplies. Everything," said Korpela.

The water washed over Korpela's hood, but not the back of her SUV.

"I'm so lucky I decided to park in this parking spot and not one or two over. Then everything would be gone," said Korpela.

Korpela's clothes and books were spared -- her engine, not so much.

"We're going to get it towed and see if they can fix it," said Korpela.

There was little hope for other cars and even less for the dozen others trapped inside the garage. Martens said he wasn't holding his breath.

"Good thing we got insurance," said Martens.

The flooding caused problems for drivers Monday morning in Ozaukee County. The storm downed trees and caused flooding that closed Interstate 43 in Ozaukee County Monday. Several vehicles were stranded in high water on I-43 near Port Washington. All lanes were closed for roughly six hours before they reopened at around 10 a.m. Late on Monday afternoon, I-43 NB was closed at Pioneer Road near Grafton due to water on the roadway.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Village officials were also warning of closures in Saukville.

There's more rain in the forecast through Wednesday. CLICK HERE for the latest from the FOX6 Weather Experts.