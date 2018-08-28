25K pounds of ground beef recalled due to E. coli contamination

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — A recall has been issued for approximately 25,288 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli.

Cargill Meat Solutions, a Fort Morgan, Colo. establishment says the ground beef items were produced on Aug. 16.

10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 93/7 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with “Use/Frz. By Sep 05” on the chub label and a “PACK DATE 08/16/2018” on the box label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 86R” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to warehouses in California and Colorado.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) the establishment discovered the problem on Aug. 22 by when they reviewed their records and determined that the product may be associated with product that was presumptive positive for E. coli.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.