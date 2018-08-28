3 Oak Creek police officers shot suspect during negotiations after armed robbery at Meijer

OAK CREEK — An officer-involved shooting took place during a tactical incident in Oak Creek Tuesday, Aug. 28.

Police said it began with an armed robbery at Meijer near Drexel and Howell. Officers arrived, and established a perimeter.

During negotiations, police said the suspect pointed a gun at officers, and the officers shot the suspect. The suspect was taken to Froedtert Hospital in stable condition. A firearm was recovered, police said.

This incident involved three officers — members of the “Emergency Response Unit.” They have 12 years of experience, and four years of experience.

The investigation is ongoing.

PHOTO GALLERY