A big announcement from Angelica Duria

MILWAUKEE -- We have had a big week of announcements on FOX6 WakeUp -- and we've also had exciting baby news among our FOX6 staff. Carl and his wife recently welcomed their daughter, Lyla. Stephanie Barichello is expecting her first child in November. And we're happy to announce our FOX6 family is growing even more. Angelica Duria is pregnant!