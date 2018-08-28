Caught on camera: Police release surveillance photos of suspects in Cricket Wireless robbery

MILWAUKEE –Milwaukee police are seeking the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a robbery at Cricket Wireless — located near Cesar Chavez Drive and Scott Street. It happened on Monday, Aug. 27 around 3 p.m.

Police say the suspects entered the business together — and suspect #1 approached the clerk, produced a pistol and obtained property before fleeing the scene.

Suspect #1 is a black male, in his 20’s, 5’10″-6’0″, with long braids pulled in a bun under a cap.

Suspect #2, is a black male, in his 20’s, 5’7-5’9 with short hair.

Please contact Milwaukee police with any assistance at 414-935-7360.