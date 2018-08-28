× Columbia County sheriff: Free sandbags available to public as Wisconsin River expected to rise

COLUMBIA COUNTY — Columbia County officials announced Tuesday, Aug. 28 free sandbags are available to the public as the Wisconsin River is expected to rise to 16.5 feet by late Thursday, Aug. 30 into Friday, Aug. 31.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, you can get free sandbags and sand to fill at the Columbia County Highway Shop located at 338 West Old Highway 16, Wyocena, (southeast side of highway shop building in the parking lot). You will need to bring your own equipment to fill bags and a truck or trailer to haul them.

‘No Slow No Wake Orders’ are also in effect in Columbia County at this time. Boaters planning to hit the water for the holiday weekend should refer HERE for more information.

The sheriff’s office is advising those who live in low lying areas along the Wisconsin River to take appropriate action for the incoming rainfall and monitor river levels for any changes.

Do not attempt to drive through water on a road. The sheriff’s office says as little as six inches of moving water can sweep a vehicle off the road.

Anyone in need of assistance should contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 742-4166 Extension 1 if you need immediate assistance.