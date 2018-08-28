× County executive, Milwaukee County Board set 5 September open houses to discuss 2019 budget

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and the Milwaukee County Board have set five open houses in September to discuss the 2019 Milwaukee County Budget.

According to a news release from county officials, the dates and locations are as follows, as county leaders work to close the budget gap, initially estimated at $23.5 million:

Capitol Library on Tuesday, Sept. 4

Washington Park Urban Ecology Center on Thursday, Sept. 6

Oak Creek Civic Center on Monday, Sept. 10

Kosciuszko Community Center on Tuesday, Sept. 11

West Allis City Hall on Thursday, Sept. 13

Each will take place between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. At 6 p.m., there will be a brief presentation on Milwaukee County finances, followed by an opportunity for public comment.

Anyone who lives, works or visits Milwaukee County is invited to attend one of these open houses to learn more about the budget.