Democratic party leaders assessing Milwaukee for convention

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee leaders are trying to convince Democratic National Committee members that the city would be the best place to hold the party’s convention in two years.

The site selection committee is in Milwaukee Tuesday and Wednesday to assess the city’s plan to host the convention. Milwaukee, Houston and Miami are competing to hold the event scheduled for July 13-16, 2020.

Milwaukee officials are hosting a team from the DNC this week. The city is among three finalists for the 2020 national convention. A new arena in a swing state has elevated officials’ hopes. pic.twitter.com/7LYIGPG7e3 — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) August 28, 2018

Mayor Tom Barrett is promoting the weather, among other things, saying July in Milwaukee is “heaven on earth weather wise,” unlike the hot, humid conditions in the two other cities.

.@MayorOfMKE says Milwaukee is the “best suited” of the finalist cities, playing up the new Fiserv Forum and that the 2016 election was won/lost in the Midwest. pic.twitter.com/FOdftAdSOG — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) August 28, 2018

Jaime Harrison, the DNC’s associate chair, says the 2020 convention will be the “most important in a generation.” — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) August 28, 2018

Other selling points include the Milwaukee Bucks’ new arena and the city as a compact, affordable location.

Here’s the inside of Fiserv Forum with the 2020 DNC graphics so the search committee doesn’t have to imagine what it’ll look like for the convention. pic.twitter.com/7n7DOwAfwB — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) August 28, 2018

DNC officials say they plan to select a host city by early 2019 and that – without getting more specific – the Milwaukee host committee would have to raise “tens of millions of dollars” for the event in addition to the DNC’s fundraising. — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) August 28, 2018

The convention is expected to bring 50,000 people to the host city with an estimated economic impact of up to $200 million.