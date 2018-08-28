Free admission and parking: It’s going to be a busy weekend at Maier Festival Park

MILWAUKEE -- We're in the middle of a big week and upcoming weekend for Milwaukee. If you're out and about celebrating Harley-Davidson's 115th anniversary, don't forget to check out Maier Festival Park. Sarah Smith Pancheri with Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and Aaron Patin with Iron Gate BBQ join FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
- Katancha Rock Rally & Roll - August 30-September 2 - destination for aftermarket motorcycle parts, vendors, music, rat rod car show, and more.
- Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker with Russell Dickerson - Saturday, September 1 - concert at American Family Insurance Amphitheater.
- Big Gig BBQ - 3rd annual - Free admission & parking - BBQ favorites served up from 15 local vendors - family entertainment, games, and more Sun, Sept 2.