MILWAUKEE -- Is something rotting? Maybe! Our master preserver, Christina Ward, joins Real Milwaukee to talk about fermented foods.

If you've gone to the farmer's market or supermarket the shelves are bursting with fermented foods. Fermentation is the science of harvesting "good" bacteria to extend the usability of a food and add flavor. That's why fermented foods are good for our gut health but what's the difference between a kraut, a kimchi, and kvass?