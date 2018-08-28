Homeowners try to stay positive amid storm damage in Lomira in Dodge Co.: ‘Our houses are still standing’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOMIRA -- Dodge County was one of three impacted by tornado warnings amid severe weather Tuesday, Aug. 28, and FOX6 News found a lot of tree damage in the Lomira area.

FOX6 found utility crews working to restore power, and multiple trees down.

It all began with the tornado warning, and then a downpour and strong wind -- with Lomira in the cross-hairs.

"We're all safe. Our houses are standing," said Rae Ann Buerger.

When FOX6 spoke with Buerger, she was counting her blessings. Her livestock needed some wrangling after the storm.

"The calf hutches were blown all over. They are mangled," said Buerger.

Trees were down, but the rest of the family farm remained in tact. Others weren't so lucky.

"It was raining and trees were down all over, and power lines were down all over," said Cindy Laegerman.

Laegerman had an interesting ride home on Tuesday. The barn across the street was destroyed, and her boat was in her yard. Further down the road, in Byron in Fond du Lac County, Cheryl Wessing's yard was a disaster.

"I heard something very, very loud and the house shaking. Everything is pretty much destroyed," said Wessing.

Family members were helping assess the damage. A classic car was destroyed in the shed out back, and the view forever changed. The house, however, avoided severe damage.

"It's just hard. This is my family farm. This is where I grew up," said Wessing.

Despite the horrible day, Wessing said there's plenty to be thankful for.

"You're gong to throw a little more at us, but we'll still be here," said Wessing.

Lomira police said no one was hurt, which is certainly good news -- but danger remained Tuesday night with many downed power lines.

The National Weather Service will survey the areas impacted by the tornado warnings Tuesday to determine whether an actual tornado hit.