Milwaukee veteran-athletes take home multiple medals at National Veterans Wheelchair Games

Posted 2:28 pm, August 28, 2018

 

ORLANDO - Multiple wheelchair veterans who receive care at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center won 37 medals at the 38th National Veterans Wheelchair Games in Orlando, July 30 to Aug. 4. Fourteen local athletes joined over 600 veterans from across the nation, Great Britain and Puerto Rico and competed in events such as track and field, quad rugby, wheelchair basketball, bowling, boccia and more.

Several employees of the Milwaukee VA Medical Center also participated in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games as support staff, including recreation therapists, doctors, physical therapists and volunteers. The event moves to Louisville next year.

GOLD MEDALISTS:

Terrence Green-weightlifting, discus, 10K cycling

Chris Hull-rugby, javelin, quad weightlifting

Mike Larson-handleball

Mic Lexa-javelin, shotput, discus

Ken Matthews-slalom

Dan Rose-weightlifting

Ricky Wicklund-10K cycling

Phil Rosenberg-trap shooting, bowling-manual

Derrick Trentin-discus

SILVER MEDALISTS:

Noah Currier-tennis, 9-ball

Chris Hull-100 meter track, 200-meter track, discus

Mike Larson-discus

Mic Lexa-slalom

Ken Matthews-bowling stick, table tennis

Ricky Wicklund-boccia

Phil Rosenberg-discus

Derrick Trentin-10K cycling, basketball, shotput

BRONZE MEDALISTS:

Terrence Green-boccia

Noah Currier-rugby

Chris Hull-shotput

Mike Larson-boccia

Phil Rosenberg-power soccer, table tennis, club

ALSO COMPETING:

Noah Currier-slalom, weightlifting

Harold Hack basketball, slalom, 9ball, track 100/200-relay

Chris Hull-slalom

Mike Larson-bowling, air rifle

Mic Lexa-cycling, basketball

Ken Matthews-boccia

Peter Mittelstaedt-power soccer, air rifle,  golf, boccia

Dan Rose-javelin, shotput, discus, bowling, table tennis, slalom

Phil Rosenberg-power soccer

Mike Thomas-basketball, slalom, 9-ball
Derrick Trentin-softball, javelin, trap shooting
Ricky Wicklund-power soccer, motorized slalom
Henry Zarcone-bowling, manual and boccia