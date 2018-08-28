Milwaukee veteran-athletes take home multiple medals at National Veterans Wheelchair Games

ORLANDO - Multiple wheelchair veterans who receive care at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center won 37 medals at the 38th National Veterans Wheelchair Games in Orlando, July 30 to Aug. 4. Fourteen local athletes joined over 600 veterans from across the nation, Great Britain and Puerto Rico and competed in events such as track and field, quad rugby, wheelchair basketball, bowling, boccia and more.
Several employees of the Milwaukee VA Medical Center also participated in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games as support staff, including recreation therapists, doctors, physical therapists and volunteers. The event moves to Louisville next year.
Terrence Green-weightlifting, discus, 10K cycling
Chris Hull-rugby, javelin, quad weightlifting
Mike Larson-handleball
Mic Lexa-javelin, shotput, discus
Ken Matthews-slalom
Dan Rose-weightlifting
Ricky Wicklund-10K cycling
Phil Rosenberg-trap shooting, bowling-manual
Derrick Trentin-discus
SILVER MEDALISTS:
Noah Currier-tennis, 9-ball
Chris Hull-100 meter track, 200-meter track, discus
Mike Larson-discus
Mic Lexa-slalom
Ken Matthews-bowling stick, table tennis
Ricky Wicklund-boccia
Phil Rosenberg-discus
Derrick Trentin-10K cycling, basketball, shotput
BRONZE MEDALISTS:
Terrence Green-boccia
Noah Currier-rugby
Chris Hull-shotput
Mike Larson-boccia
Phil Rosenberg-power soccer, table tennis, club
ALSO COMPETING:
Noah Currier-slalom, weightlifting
Harold Hack basketball, slalom, 9ball, track 100/200-relay
Chris Hull-slalom
Mike Larson-bowling, air rifle
Mic Lexa-cycling, basketball
Ken Matthews-boccia
Peter Mittelstaedt-power soccer, air rifle, golf, boccia
Dan Rose-javelin, shotput, discus, bowling, table tennis, slalom
Phil Rosenberg-power soccer