Milwaukee veteran-athletes take home multiple medals at National Veterans Wheelchair Games

ORLANDO - Multiple wheelchair veterans who receive care at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center won 37 medals at the 38th National Veterans Wheelchair Games in Orlando, July 30 to Aug. 4. Fourteen local athletes joined over 600 veterans from across the nation, Great Britain and Puerto Rico and competed in events such as track and field, quad rugby, wheelchair basketball, bowling, boccia and more.

Several employees of the Milwaukee VA Medical Center also participated in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games as support staff, including recreation therapists, doctors, physical therapists and volunteers. The event moves to Louisville next year.