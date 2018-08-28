× Sterling Brown’s attorney calls city’s 51-page response to lawsuit, which blames Brown, an ‘absurd accusation’

MILWAUKEE — An “absurd accusation” — that’s what the attorney for Milwaukee Bucks’ player Sterling Brown is saying after a response to their lawsuit by the city attorney blames Brown for what happened in January. Brown was Tased by police after double parking outside a drugstore.

“That’s not how you start a new beginning,” said Mark Thomsen, Brown’s attorney.

Brown is suing the City of Milwaukee, Police Chief Alfonso Morales and eight Milwaukee police officers. His complaint claims he was unlawfully arrested and Tased becuase of his race after he was double parked in a Walgreens parking lot back in January. He was never charged.

Friday, Aug. 24 Milwaukee’s city attorney filed a 51-page response. Language in the document blames Brown for the incident saying “the injuries and damages sustained by the plaintiff if any, were caused in whole or part by their own acts or omissions…”

“An accusation that Mr. Brown was somehow responsible for the violation of his civil right it’s absurd everybody has seen the video,” said Thomsen.

The city’s argument in court is not the city’s argument in public.

“I talked to the city attorney on Saturday, he indicated it was filed as a legal response… the mistake, if I can call it a mistake… is that there should have been something that explained that was a legal response,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

The police chief and the mayor have both publicly apologized to Brown for the incident.

“As I said when the incident occurred, I apologized to Mr. Brown it was not the way our police officers should have treated him,” Mayor Barrett said.

In a statement the city attorney’s office says the document is not a motion to dismiss the case it also does not “eliminate the opportunity to resolve this legal dispute before trial.”

“There are many ways they could’ve handled this differently…,” said Thomsen. “Frankly they didn’t have to answer they could’ve called any time before and said let’s sit down and figure out what we can do to resolve it.”

Chief Morales declined to comment on this story. Mayor Barrett also said he hopes this can be resolved before it goes to trial.