Muddy floodwaters destroy 30+ cars in Port Washington parking ramp: ‘All of them are totaled’

OZAUKEE COUNTY -- Recent rainfall has drenched portions of Ozaukee County. Businesses and cars around the county have been soaked. The flooding devastated a handful of families and they're hoping the next round of rain doesn't cause more damage.

Inside the Port Washington Food Pantry, fans are drying out where heavy rain seeped in.

"It was amazing how much water was in here," said Chris Flint.

Chris Flint says nearly two inches of water covered the pantry floor. The food was spared.

"As tough as this is, I think we were pretty lucky we did not lose any food," Flint said.

They did, however, decide to briefly close their doors.

"They can't get anything from us this week," Flint said. "Next week we will be open again."

It's not the only mess caused by the storm.

"There is probably five inches of mud we have to clean up. We're just using snow shovels and whatever we can use to get it out," said Mark with Rychtik Construction.

Floodwaters turned a nearby parking garage into a muddy swamp.

"All of them are totaled. Probably 30 or more cars in there," said Mark.

Neighbors say a clogged drain is to blame for the destruction.

"It's actually kind of sad because there are pictures and everything floating around," said Mark.

As vehicle owners sort through the muck, they're hoping it doesn't happen again.

In the next day or two, crews will remove the muddy cars from the garage. Neighbors we spoke with are happy no one was injured.