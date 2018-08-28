Police seek help locating vehicle, driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened early Saturday morning, Aug. 25.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. near Vance and Fond du Lac Avenue.

The suspect’s vehicle is a 2006-2010 Dodge Charger, four-door, silver or gray in color with dark tinted windows. At the time of the crash the vehicle sustained damage to the right side, damaging the passenger side mirror.

Family members identified the victim as 73-year-old Glen McCain. We’re told he was a veteran, who leaves behind four children and nine grandchildren.

Below are stock photos from the Milwaukee Police Department.

Please contact Milwaukee police with any assistance at 414-935-7360.