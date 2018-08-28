Flash flood warning for Fond du Lac, Sheboygan counties until 6:15 a.m.
Police seek suspect(s) after bronze angel statue, gates stolen from Forest Home Cemetery

Posted 7:48 pm, August 28, 2018, by

Angel statue stolen from Forest Home Cemetery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking suspect(s) after a statue was stolen from a cemetery sometime between Aug. 18 and Aug. 27.

The bronze statue stands 6′ tall, and depicts an angel. It was stolen from the Forest Home Cemetery near 27th and Forest Home.

Also taken were a pair of 3×6 bronze gates, with a diamond pattern within the gate.

Angel statue stolen from Forest Home Cemetery

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 414-935-7221.