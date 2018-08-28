Police seek suspect(s) after bronze angel statue, gates stolen from Forest Home Cemetery
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking suspect(s) after a statue was stolen from a cemetery sometime between Aug. 18 and Aug. 27.
The bronze statue stands 6′ tall, and depicts an angel. It was stolen from the Forest Home Cemetery near 27th and Forest Home.
Also taken were a pair of 3×6 bronze gates, with a diamond pattern within the gate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 414-935-7221.
43.000907 -87.948212