Red Cross sets up shelter in Village of Brandon in Fond du Lac County; storms caused severe damage

VILLAGE OF BRANDON/FOND DU LAC COUNTY -- As severe weather pushed through southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday, Aug. 28, it left behind some damage so severe people were actually being kept out of their homes. FOX6 News visited a temporary shelter in the Village of Brandon in Fond du Lac County -- one of three counties impacted by a tornado warning Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were prepared to shelter dozens in the Brandon School gym in Brandon -- with destruction widespread in Fond du Lac County.

Liss Rodriguez shared photos of a barn completely destroyed, with several hundred cows displaced. Most of the structure was leveled by the storm, with pieces of twisted metal tossed across the farm.

Sadly, it was a sight that was pretty common in the area Tuesday evening.

In Waupun and Brandon, there were serious concerns. Off County Road EE, surrounding the Saputo Cheese factory, firefighters had the entire area blocked off, with no one able to enter the area due to roads blocked by trees and power lines. That's why residents were urged to seek shelter at the school off Bowen Road.

The City of Waupun declared a state of emergency -- and drivers were ordered to stay off the road until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

American Red Cross officials got the call Tuesday evening to set up cots and bring food to the gym to help those who were unable to go home.

Meanwhile, many of those who were able to get home were without power, and some had trees resting on their roof.

"We might be having some elderly people bused in because if they don't have power, some of the facilities there might need help," said Debbie Davis, Red Cross volunteer.

Wisconsin flooding shelters UPDATE: Red Cross has/will open 4 shelters for anyone in need tonight.

*Westby H.S., 206 West Ave. S. (OPEN)

*Brandon School, 200 W. Bowen St. (open ~9 p.m.)

*Reedsburg H.S., 1100 S. Albert Ave. (open ~9:30 p.m.)

*Madison West H.S., 30 Ash St. (OPEN) — Red Cross - Wisconsin (@RedCrossWIS) August 29, 2018

A fifth Red Cross shelter has opened a Endeavor Fire Department (631 S. Limits Road, Endeavor in Marquette County). Another community-run shelter is open at Wonewoc H.S. (101 School Road, Wonewoc in Juneau County.) — Red Cross - Wisconsin (@RedCrossWIS) August 29, 2018