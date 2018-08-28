× Report your outage: 17K+ We Energies’ customers without power as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

DODGE COUNTY — We Energies’ officials said at least 17,000 customers were without power as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28 amid severe weather.

Below is a breakdown of the customers impacted:

3,600 Dodge County

3,600 Fond du Lac County

2,200 Ozaukee County

4,600 Sheboygan County

3,200 Washington County

A We Energies’ spokeswoman said crews were being dispatched to assess the damage amid reports of trees down and branches into power equipment.

It’s important to make sure you stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines or flooded areas.

It’s also important to report your outage, as We Energies doesn’t always know your power is out. You can do so easily, by calling: 800-662-4797. You can also report it online HERE. We Energies will send you updates once it’s reported.