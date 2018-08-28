× Sheriff’s officials search Cedar Creek in Grafton amid report of body floating; no one found

GRAFTON — A search was conducted in the Town of Grafton in Ozaukee County Tuesday, Aug. 28 after a citizen reported seeing what appeared to be a body floating in Cedar Creek.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m.

Sheriff’s officials said no reports were received regarding a missing person — but the search was conducted due to the nature of the report.

No one was located. The search was called off around 8 p.m. due to darkness, and for the safety of the first responders.

If you see anything unusual on Cedar Creek or the Milwaukee River within Ozaukee County, you’re asked to please contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s

Office at 262-284-7172.