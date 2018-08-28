× State of emergency declared in Ozaukee County amid heavy rainfall

OZAUKEE COUNTY — A state of emergency has been declared for Ozaukee County on Tuesday, Aug. 28 after another round of heavy rainfall caused severe flooding across the area.

An emergency declaration positions Ozaukee County to seek for state and federal resources, if the situation warrants.

Ozaukee County officials are advising motorists to not drive in areas where roads are marked as closed, and avoid driving through standing water.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low levels.