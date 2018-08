WEST ALLIS — Police responded to a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank located near 62nd and National in West Allis on Tuesday morning, Aug. 28. It happened just after 9:45 a.m.

West Allis police located the suspect’s vehicle near 70th and Stevenson Streets, where the driver attempted to run from police. Officers apprehended the suspect about two blocks away.

BREAKING: @WestAllisPD confirm a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo near 62nd and National. Suspect was arrested nearby and there is no danger to the public. | @fox6now pic.twitter.com/J7IUfBywyg — Kasey Chronis (@KaseyChronisTV) August 28, 2018

Police are not searching for any other suspects. There is no danger to the public.