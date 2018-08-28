The Vatican knew of a cover-up involving abusive priests, Pennsylvania AG says

PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania authorities have evidence that the Vatican had knowledge of a cover-up involving sexual abuse allegations against priests, the state’s attorney general said Tuesday.

“I can’t specifically speak to Pope Francis,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro told NBC’s “Today Show.” But “we have evidence that the Vatican had knowledge of the cover-up.”

Shapiro was reacting to accusations leveled by former Vatican ambassador to the US Archbishop Carlo Vigano.

A Pennsylvania grand jury report released August 14 said hundreds of “predator priests” had abused children in six dioceses in the state in the past several decades.

In the two weeks since the release of the report, Shapiro said, the state’s clergy abuse hotline has received more than 730 calls.