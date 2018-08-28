Trucks line up under overpass on Florida Turnpike to protect man ‘in distress’

ORLANDO, Fla. — A photo posted on social media by the Florida Highway Patrol shows trucks lined up under an overpass in Orlando, Florida Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 28, in an effort to protect a man who was threatening to jump.

FHP officials said it happened at Mile Marker 260 on the Florida Turnpike in Orlando. They said there was a man on the overpass “in distress.”

Turnpike closed in both directions at mm 260. In Orlando. Man on the overpass in distress. #truckerstotherescue pic.twitter.com/uBcmScbWlE — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) August 28, 2018

Two hours later, FHP officials, in an update, said the man came off the bridge on his own, and all lanes of the Florida Turnpike reopened.

All lanes on the Turnpike are back open. Distressed male came off the bridge, on his own. — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) August 28, 2018

You may recall, there was a similar incident in Detroit back in April — when more than a dozen semis lined up under an overpass when a suicidal man threatened to jump, Michigan State Police said. They stayed for three hours until authorities got the man down.

Help is available for free 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.