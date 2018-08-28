× VP Mike Pence to visit Milwaukee Thursday for event with GOP US Senate candidate Leah Vukmir

MILWAUKEE — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Milwaukee on Thursday, Aug. 30 to campaign for Leah Vukmir, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate.

The remarks in Milwaukee are set to begin at 5 p.m.

Before that, VP Pence will be in Minneapolis, where he will offer keynote remarks at the American Legion’s 100th National Convention, and then take part in a Minnesota Republican Party Unity event.

VP Pence will return to Washington, D.C. after the Milwaukee event.

A spokesman for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin issued this statement in response to VP Pence’s planned visit:

“Vice President Mike Pence is helping Leah Vukmir raise money because she’d be the deciding vote in the U.S. Senate to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and replace it with a corporate special interest-approved plan that would gut protections for people with pre-existing conditions, take health care away from millions of Americans, and let predatory insurance companies charge older people more.”