× Woman injured after crashing vehicle into retention pond on Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — A 70-year-old woman from Brookfield was transported to the hospital for minor injuries Monday night, Aug. 27 after crashing into a retention pond in Menomonee Falls.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. near the intersection of Pilgrim Road and Creekwood Crossing.

The vehicle had been traveling northbound on Pilgrim Road when it crossed the median and left the roadway on the northwest corner of the intersection.

The vehicle came to rest in a retention pond — where the driver was assisted to safety an MFPD officer, two MFFD firefighters and members of the public. The driver was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

Rescuers were also treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.

Heavy rains that have occurred recently do not appear to be a factor in the crash, but the matter remains under investigation and the cause is not known at this time.