’18 or 19 cars’ pulled from floodwaters in Ozaukee County, including in Port Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAUKVILLE -- The Milwaukee River spilled over its banks after three days of storms led to flooding and a state of emergency in Ozaukee County, leading to stranded cars and a rescue effort on Wednesday, Aug. 29.

Cellphone video captured the Port Washington Fire/Rescue and Dive Team pulling a Toyota from fast-moving floodwaters on Wednesday morning. The driver got out before rescuers got there.

The truck could've caused damage if the current swept it downstream. It took two-and-a-half hours to get it back on land.

The Toyota Sequoia was still dripping water on the tow lot at Eddie's Service in Saukville, where it had plenty of company.

Paul Krauska, who owns the service shop, said he'd pulled 18 or 19 cars from floodwaters since Tuesday.

"It all boils down to, 'I thought I could make it. The water didn't look too deep,'" said Krauska.

During FOX6 News' interview with Krauska, a box truck went around a "road closed" sign on County Highway W in Saukville. The driver managed to avoid getting stuck.

SKYFOX offered an aerial view of the floodwaters across Ozaukee County, where a state of emergency was declared Tuesday.

Richard Ziegler found the Milwaukee River in his backyard, where he filled sandbags starting on Monday.

"Right about then, we knew we had to get busy, and it was pretty much a neighbor effort," said Ziegler.

The rising water leveled off on Wednesday, and Ziegler said he was hoping that by Thursday the river would get back in its banks.

"Jeez, I hope that doesn't get any higher, because we don't have far to go here," said Ziegler.

The Milwaukee River at Saukville was at minor flood stage Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.