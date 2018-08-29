Flash flood warnings canceled, no active warnings except for a few rivers

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — All flash flood warnings have been canceled — so no active warnings at this time for southeast Wisconsin except for a few rivers.

Those are:

Cedar Creek At Cedarburg affecting Ozaukee County

Crawfish River At Milford affecting Jefferson County

Milwaukee River Near Cedarburg affecting Ozaukee County

South Branch Rock River At Waupun affecting Fond du Lac County

There still could be a few lingering showers this morning otherwise we begin to dry out and see clouds decrease. Highs only reach into the low 70s with dewpoints dropping into the 50s. MUCH better day ahead. Even better Thursday.