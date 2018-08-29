× ‘Can easily ruin a good pizza!’ Domino’s helps repair potholes in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Domino’s promised to save carryout pizza, one pothole at a time, and it is doing just that in Milwaukee.

According to a news release, Domino’s received “an overwhelming number of nominations” from Milwaukee residents for the company’s “Paving for Pizza” grants.

Domino’s launched the program in June and asked customers to nominate their town for a grant to repair potholes.

Officials said since then, they’ve received more than 137,000 nominations from 15,275 different ZIP codes in all 50 states. Customers submitted so many nominations that Domino’s decided to expand the program to pave one community in each state.

Milwaukee is one of 11 cities selected for a grant so far.

Customers who haven’t submitted a nomination yet may still do HERE. Domino’s will accept nominations through Dec. 31, 2018.