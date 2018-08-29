Caught on camera: Police seek man suspect of robbing Buffalo Wild Wings in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for your help to identify a suspect involved in a robbery at the Buffalo Wild Wings located near 27th and Morgan on the city’s south side.

The suspect entered the restaurant around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 27. He implied he had a weapon and demanded that the victim open the register. The suspect got money from the worker and fled from the restaurant.

The suspect is described as a male, white, 35-45 years of age, 5’11, medium build, with dirty blonde hair and beard. The suspect was wearing a burgundy shirt, dark shorts and gray shoes.

If you recognize this person, you are urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.