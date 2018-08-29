MILWAUKEE -- Celebrate Harley-Davidson's 115th anniversary with a one-of-a-kind cocktail. Brian Fahey and Keanen Kopplin from the Iron Horse Hotel join FOX6 WakeUp wiht ways to celebrate.

About Harley-Davidson 115th (website)

Be a part of the celebration as thousands ride through the streets of downtown Milwaukee celebrating 115 years of freedom before landing at the lakefront for one final hurrah.

Be amazed at every turn as riders from around the world wave their hometown flags proudly right here in the birthplace of Harley-Davidson. Riders and the community will line the route to see the beauty and the brawn of customized motorcycles and unique show bikes. Harley-Davidson has invited tens of thousands of riders from around the world to ride in the parade including custom bike builders, stunt teams, charitable groups, HOG Chapters, as well as a few surprise guests. The parade is special, and we design it to be entertaining for spectators and a highly memorable experience for riders.

There are four ways for you to get involved:

Sweepstakes -- Harley-Davidson riders can enter for a chance to win a spot in the parade at Harley-Davidson events in the U.S. by participating in the Adventure Challenge. They can visit the Harley-Davidson display at Daytona Bike Week (March 10-17), Laughlin River Run® (April 25-28), Laconia Motorcycle Week® (June 9-17) and Hot Harley Nights™ (July 12-15) for more information. More chances to win passes will be announced as we draw closer to the Anniversary. Interested riders should stay tuned to H-D.com throughout the year for more opportunities to win parade passes. During the Anniversary Celebration Week in Milwaukee – H-D representatives will be handing out numerous parade passes at events in and around the city. Riders will have the opportunity to score passes by just taking part in the celebration. If you want to guarantee a spot in the parade, there is a limited quantity of Chrome Experience Rally Packs for sale (while supplies last). The rally pack contains commemorative merchandise, electronics, a $100 H-D Museum gift card and exclusive experiences all around the city, including one parade pass.

The parade kicks off at 45th Street and Wisconsin Avenue, continues east through downtown Milwaukee and lands at the Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary and HOG 35th Moto-Carnival at Veterans Park. We’ve welcomed them home, and we’ll send them off in style.