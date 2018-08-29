Cleanup underway in Dodge County after severe storms swept across the area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DODGE COUNTY -- Many people are still in the dark after powerful storms swept across the state Tuesday, Aug. 28. We Energies is reporting more than 15,000 customers were without power overnight. Most of those were in Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Ozaukee and Dodge County.

Dodge County was one of three impacted by tornado warnings amid severe weather Tuesday, Aug. 28, and FOX6 News found a lot of tree damage in the Lomira area. There were no reports of injuries -- but the damage stretches across the county.

Brownsville fire officials reported "significant" wind damage, and said many trees were blown over and power lines were taken down. The village marshal requested that people stay out of the area. They asked that people who need help stop by the fire station on Wednesday after 9 a.m. for further direction on cleanup.

It all began with the tornado warning, and then a downpour and strong wind -- with Lomira in the cross-hairs.