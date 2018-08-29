× ESPN: Packers trade QB Brett Hundley to Seahawks for 2019 draft pick

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have traded quarterback Brett Hundley to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2019 draft pick, according to Adam Schefter with ESPN.

According to reports, DeShone Kizer will back up Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

Packers are trading QB Brett Hundley to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2019 draft pick, per @RobDemovsky and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2018