ESPN: Packers trade QB Brett Hundley to Seahawks for 2019 draft pick

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 26: Brett Hundley #7 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 26, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have traded quarterback Brett Hundley to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2019 draft pick, according to Adam Schefter with ESPN.
According to reports, DeShone Kizer will back up Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.