Former MPD Officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown drops suit against sheriff’s office over jail conditions

MILWAUKEE — Former Milwaukee Police Officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown has dropped his federal lawsuit against the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Heaggan-Brown, who shot and killed Sylville Smith, sparking days of unrest in August of 2016, spent nearly 600 days in jail, awaiting trial in a sexual assault case.

He claimed inmates threatened to kill him, he experienced inhumane conditions and denied medication.

On Wednesday, Aug. 29, Heaggan-Brown submitted a handwritten note, dropping the suit because he didn’t want to pay the $400 filing fee.