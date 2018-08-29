Free party: Celebrate Harley-Davidson’s 115th and 35 years of the Harley Owners Group

MILWAUKEE -- Final preps are underway before the Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration officially kicks off Wednesday, August 29. But you don't need to ride a bike to have fun at the biggest motorcycle party of the summer. Kasey spent the morning at Veterans Park ahead of the festivities.

About Harley-Davidson 115th (website)

Celebrate Harley-Davidson’s 115 th and 35 years of the Harley Owners Group. This free party kicks off Wednesday as thousands of riders convene on the shores of Lake Michigan at Veterans Park. All weekend long the Full Throttle Saloon is serving up high wire motorcycle thrill shows, Wall of Death and more. 115 th and HOG 35 th event merchandise will be available for sale. Meet up with your friends, grab a refreshing beverage, listen to some music at this carnival filled with riding and revelry.

Riders can meet on Wednesday at the Milwaukee-area dealerships to join a group ride, or ride in on their own. Pull in, throw down the kickstand and get ready for a fun filled weekend as the celebration kicks off in Milwaukee!

Select H-D 115th Rally Pack wristband holders receive free parking and private lounge access. Check out the Rally Pack section for more information.