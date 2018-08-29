Get ready to book your trip! Brewers’ 2019 spring training schedule just released

PHOENIX — The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Wednesday, Aug. 29 the team’s 2019 Spring Training schedule. It begins on Saturday, Feb.23 against the Chicago Cubs. The Brewers will open up the newly renovated Maryvale Baseball Park on Tuesday, Feb. 26 against the San Diego Padres.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Phoenix on Wednesday, February 13 and position players have a report date of Monday, February 18. The first full-team workout is set for Tuesday, February 19.

The Spring Training home of the Crew will have a brand new look in 2019. In November of last year, the Phoenix City Council voted in favor of a plan to renovate Maryvale Baseball Park, which has served as the Spring Training home of the Milwaukee Brewers since 1998. The plan keeps the Club in Maryvale through at least the year 2042, the second-longest commitment in the Cactus League.

The Brewers are investing over $60 million in the construction phase of the program, and have assumed operation and maintenance (as well as related costs) of the facility. The city of Phoenix will allocate $2 million each year for the next five years for renovations, and the Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority will contribute approximately $5.7 million.

The 2019 season marks the 22nd spring for the Brewers at Maryvale Baseball Park in Phoenix, Arizona. Home games are scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. local time (AZ). The schedule consists of a total of 31 games (15 at home/16 road games).

