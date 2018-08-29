× Gov. Walker declares statewide state of emergency due to ‘tremendous impact’ of severe storms

MADISON — Governor Scott Walker on Wednesday, Aug. 29 declared a statewide state of emergency in Wisconsin due to the ongoing statewide weather pattern, which has led to severe storms, heavy downpours, flooding and tornadoes.

“After the latest round of continuing storms and their tremendous impact in Wisconsin, we have declared a statewide State of Emergency. We are ready to provide any tools and resources necessary to impacted communities. I thank all of those who continue to work diligently to help those in need,” said Walker in a statement.

Additional personnel and resources are available to counties in need.

Wisconsinites are encouraged to contact their insurance companies and local counties about any damages resulting from the recent weather.

Another vivid reminder not to drive through standing water. Turn around. Don’t drown. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ZPbBp3s9pT — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) August 29, 2018

More views of flooding from the air. pic.twitter.com/cCtofECGWV — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) August 29, 2018