‘It’s wind therapy:’ Hundreds of bikers ride to support veterans, military families

GREENFIELD -- Motorcycle riders come in all shapes and sizes. But within any group, you are bound to see military veterans.

Orolo Zlensky and hundreds of other bikers gathered at the House of Harley-Davidson in Greenfield -- just before noon on Wednesday, Aug. 29 for their own kickoff of Harley-Davidson's 115th Anniversary Celebration. They paid to take part in a military appreciation ride to benefit Wisconsin Veterans Network, an organization that helps veterans and military families in crisis.

"Whether its homelessness, joblessness, home repair, counseling services, anything that comes to us in the way of need through the veteran community and then we develop partners to meet those needs," said Quentin Hatfield, Executive Director of Wisconsin Veterans Network.

Mario Rodriguez with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association says supporting veterans is a no-brainer -- and riding motorcycles has helped many.

"For me, it's the most common phrase and you'll hear it from a lot of vets... It's wind therapy, it's therapeutic. You know, it gives you a release," Rodriguez said.

The charity ride brought the bikes from the House of Harley-Davidson to Veterans Park for the official kickoff to the anniversary celebration.