CEDARBURG — Two kayakers were rescued Wednesday, Aug. 29 after overturning in Cedar Creek in Cedarburg in Ozaukee County.

Officials said it happened when the kayakers, a husband and wife, hit a log.

The wife was treated at the scene. The husband was taken to the hospital.

A FOX6 viewer captured video of rushing water at Cedar Creek earlier Wednesday — after three straight days of storms has led to severe flooding in the area.