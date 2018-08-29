× Lost control: Harley-Davidson operator from California died in surgery after crashing near Beloit

ROCK COUNTY — A 68-year-old Harley-Davidson operator from California died when he crashed on I-43 in Rock County Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 28.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. on I-43 northbound at Mile Marker 2 near Beloit.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the operator traveled across the median divide, lost control of his motorcycle, traveled into the southbound lanes and crashed into a concrete barrier near the right shoulder area.

A possible medical condition may have led to the crash.

He suffered significant injuries, and died in surgery.

The man was from Vallejo, California. He has not been identified at this point.