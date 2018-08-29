× MCTS announces detours during Harley’s 115th anniversary celebration

MILWAUKEE – Some MCTS bus routes will experience temporary detours and delays this Labor Day weekend due to Harley-Davidson’s 115th anniversary celebration.

The biggest impact will be on Sunday when Wisconsin Avenue shuts down between Miller Park and the lakefront for the official 115th Anniversary Parade. Riders should prepare for system-wide delays and give themselves extra time to get to their destinations.

Riders should also plan for two other significant detours:

Route 80 will detour off of 6th Street near the Harley-Davidson Museum from August 29th to September 2nd

The GreenLine and Route 14 will detour from noon to 3:00am on August 31st and September 1st near Brady Street due to the ‘Brady Street Experience’

Other routes will experience less extensive detours and possible short-term delays.

Use the Ride MCTS app or RideMCTS.com to plan your trip, view service alerts, and track buses in real-time.