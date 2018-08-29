× National Weather Service: EF1 tornado hits area near Alto, Brandon in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — The National Weather Service (NWS) confirms there was a tornado about four miles north-northwest of Waupun — near Alto and Brandon.

The preliminary rating from the NWS on this tornado is an EF1 rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. That means the storm packed winds between 73 and 112 mph. Officials with the NWS say the start and ending points of the twister have yet to be determined.

NWS Storm Survey confirmed preliminary EF-1 Tornado damage between Brandon and Waupun in southeast Fond du Lac County. Storm survey ongoing. https://t.co/9hMoyCa2pI — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) August 29, 2018