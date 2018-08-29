Nearly every property in Cascade in Sheboygan Co. damaged by storms; woman lost dog to stress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASCADE -- Sheboygan County was one of three where tornado warnings were issued as severe storms pushed through on Tuesday, Aug. 28. In Cascade, there were no injuries, but nearly every property in the 700-person town was damaged. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado in the Town of Wilson in Sheboygan County on Tuesday.

Once a haven for horses, FOX6 found Sheryl Kress-Griffin's nonprofit "Touching Smiles Equine Rescue and Therapy" in need of rescue itself on Wednesday, Aug. 29.

"(The horses) have either been abused neglected or surrendered. You see we lost the shelters, and the trees are just completely gone," said Kress-Griffin.

Severe weather wreaked havoc on the 10-acre farm in Cascade.

"I'm guessing that the season is going to be a loss," said Kress-Griffin.

In town, it was more of the same. The police chief said approximately 50 homes and vehicles were damaged by fallen limbs and power was out across the area.

"The amount of damage I've seen in just this small village is the worst I've seen," said Jason Liermann, Cascade police chief.

Cleanup was underway Wednesday, with hundreds of neighbors volunteering, and emergency responders from the surrounding area pitching in -- whether it was to remove debris or make meals for those out in the field.

"They're helping each other out, which is all you can ask for in circumstances like this," said Liermann.

While all of Kress-Griffin's animals escaped injury, her bulldog in the house didn't make it, likely suffering a stroke from the sheer stress of the storm.

"I don't know how, because there was stuff falling everywhere. I could handle all this, but losing my dog is killer," said Kress-Griffin.

Officials set a 4 p.m. press conference to talk about cleanup efforts in Cascade.

Meanwhile, Sheboygan County Emergency Management and Sheboygan County Division of Public Health officials opened a volunteer reception center at Cascade Village Park near Milwaukee and West Water to assist with debris removal and serve as a central location to sign up for volunteer opportunities. You must check in there if you'd like to assist.