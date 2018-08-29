× State of emergency declared for Waupun after strong thunderstorms cause widespread damage

WAUPUN — The City of Waupun declared on Wednesday, Aug. 29 a state of emergency after strong thunderstorms hit the area Tuesday afternoon.

A news release issued by the city says Initially power was lost to the entire city. As of Wednesday morning, crews had restored all but two main service lines within the city. According to Randy Posthuma, General Manager of Waupun Public Utilities, the work that remains requires significant repairs before restoring service to the remaining customers without power. Crews will continue to work throughout the day to make the needed repairs. Residents without power should contact Waupun Public Utilities at 920-324-7920.

Meanwhile, all city streets have been cleared of debris with the exception of portions of Bly and Franklin Streets which remain closed due to downed trees and power lines. Additionally, Fond du Lac Street is closed at the bridge near Gateway Drive and Spring Street due flood waters hitting the bridge deck, and Gateway Drive is closed due to localized flooding.

Residents may dispose of brush that resulted from storm damage by either transporting debris to the Waupun City Garage located at 903 N. Madison Street or by piling debris in the terrace for pickup by city crews. DPW crews will focus on brush cleanup within all residential and commercial neighborhoods and then will begin work to cleanup city parks.

For those residents who experienced flooding or damage to their homes, residents are advised to take pictures and contact their insurance carrier. Additionally, all residents of the City of Waupun who have damage to their property as a result of this disaster should call 2-1-1 to report the damage. Advanced Disposal is locating dumpsters at the Waupun City Garage to dispose of household items damaged in the storm. Residents will need to transport damaged household items to the City Garage for disposal.

People wishing to volunteer should report to the Waupun Safety Building located at 16 E. Main Street to register and to await instructions.